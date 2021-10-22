Your ultimate guide to Miami Beach

Where to stay in Miami Beach

The municipality of Miami Beach comprises both man-made and natural barrier islands between Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. To reach the city from mainland Miami, you can cross a variety of causeways, or long bridges.

When people refer to Miami Beach, they sometimes picture only the South Beach portion. The 2.5-square-mile area is the southernmost region and features the art-deco historic district, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. From south to north, Miami Beach goes from South Pointe to 23rd Street. When traveling west to east, the city has Sunset Harbor, Lincoln Road — a famous, outdoor walking mall — and the beachside boulevard Ocean Drive, where many art-deco hotels are.

If you wish to stay on Ocean Drive — which is often the scene of a nightly street party but has direct beach access — a few options will separate you from the crowds. The Betsy South Beach is a genteel hotel with jazz piano in the lobby and arts programming every night of the week. We also love the Yabu Pushelberg-designed rooms at Hotel Victor South Beach.

Off Ocean Drive, we take delight in a trio of dog-friendly Kimpton Hotel properties: the recently and lushly renovated Surfcomber; the generously spaced Angler’s, which is in one of the few Mediterranean Revival buildings; and the boutique Palomar on the trendy west side of the island in Sunset Harbor.

For welcoming your pups as well as a wealth of activities — like rooftop tennis and basketball — and celebrity sightings, the W South Beach is a win-win-win.

The entirety of Miami Beach extends much further north than its perceived boundaries. The city includes informal communities such as North Beach and Mid-Beach and ends at 63rd Street, where the town of Surfside — followed by Bal Harbour — begins.

If you’re looking for luxury vacation spots outside the South Beach area, particularly with family in tow, try The Miami Beach Edition. This hotel features entertainment such as bowling in the basement. And Faena Hotel Miami Beach is chock-full of arts, dining, and entertainment, including the occasional skating party.

If you’re searching for low-key elegance and wellness, though, we recommend the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort.