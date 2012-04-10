HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy An Über-Chic Penthouse In Miami Beach For $25 Million

Meredith Galante
1500 Ocean Dr Miami Beach, FL , $25 million hotd

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty

An Ocean Drive penthouse in Miami Beach with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms is on sale for $25 million.The apartment has 8,400 square feet of living space, two walk-in wine cellars, and a circular glass living room with 270 views of the ocean.

The apartment has state-of-the-art technology, too: each room can be controlled with an iPad.

Outside, there is a spa, roof deck, and luxury grill area.

Welcome to 1500 Ocean Drive.

The colour palette is driftwood-inspired.

Wow your dinner guests with the stunning ocean views.

The living room has space for a large sectional.

The double-walk in wine closet is made of glass, so you can show off all the rare bottles you have collected.

The gourmet kitchen has a hidden refrigerator and freezer.

The breakfast nook has a view of the beach.

The game room is a perfect place for a game of pool or a scotch.

Let's go check out the bedrooms.

You might want to put some curtains up in this room.

The master bedroom has a sitting room, a spacious closet, and a fitting room.

All of the bedrooms are very well decorated.

The glass wall is nice, but what about privacy?

The roof deck and outdoor space span 7,000 square feet.

The outdoor spa reminds us of an outdoor Roman bath.

Now check out some houses that are not as well decorated as 1500 Ocean Drive.

DON'T MISS: 10 Beautiful Mansions That Are In Serious Need Of A Makeover >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.