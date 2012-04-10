HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy An Über-Chic Penthouse In Miami Beach For $25 Million

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty
An Ocean Drive penthouse in Miami Beach with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms is on sale for $25 million.The apartment has 8,400 square feet of living space, two walk-in wine cellars, and a circular glass living room with 270 views of the ocean.
The apartment has state-of-the-art technology, too: each room can be controlled with an iPad.
Outside, there is a spa, roof deck, and luxury grill area.
The double-walk in wine closet is made of glass, so you can show off all the rare bottles you have collected.
