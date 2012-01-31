HOUSE OF THE DAY: This 80,000 Square-Foot Miami Beach Mansion Can Be Yours For $32.5 Million

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty
A Miami Beach home designed by Palm Beach architect Jeffrey W. Smith, and decorated by interior designer Mario Buatta is on sale for $32.5 million.The house is one-of-a-kind, and sits on more than two acres of land.There’s great views of the ocean and a boat slip.
Inside, the home has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half baths.
