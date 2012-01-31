HOUSE OF THE DAY: This 80,000 Square-Foot Miami Beach Mansion Can Be Yours For $32.5 Million

Meredith Galante
Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s Realty

A Miami Beach home designed by Palm Beach architect Jeffrey W. Smith, and decorated by interior designer Mario Buatta is on sale for $32.5 million.The house is one-of-a-kind, and sits on more than two acres of land.There’s great views of the ocean and a boat slip.

Inside, the home has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and two half baths.

Welcome to Indian Creek Island

The house is 80,000 square feet

There's a spot for your boat

And a great ocean view

Martin Lane Fox, an English horticulturist, designed the landscaping for the house

This tree is a focal point when you arrive

The gourmet kitchen has beautiful woodwork

You better stay organised with all the glass cabinets

The butler's pantry

The living room has two huge chandeliers

The living room has very high ceilings

The dining room has a painted mural on the walls that makes you feel as if you are outdoors

Another view of the dining room

The den is a cozy, but still elegant, place to read a book

A great spot for a quick breakfast

Invite your friends over for a gourmet barbecue

Now let's go check out the bedrooms

This bedroom feels very warm

You can write your first novel at the desk by the window

The home office seems fit for a businesswoman

The bathroom is huge, with a place for the lady of the house to apply her makeup while sitting down

The master bathroom

Take a relaxing bath

This room gets a lot of light

This room was doused in peach

We love the fan, but don't like the comforter

Watch a movie in your private theatre

If someone's using the theatre, watch TV in this fun room

Relax out doors on these comfy couches

There's a great view from the balcony

It looks like a jungle in the backyard

Take a dip in the hot tub

The back patio is nicely illuminated

The pool appears to run into the ocean

Check out the view at night

Prefer the Swiss Alps?

