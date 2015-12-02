Rapper and former refugee M.I.A. made a music video depicting the arduous journey of a refugee

Politically-charged rapper M.I.A. is taking on the current refugee crisis in her new music video. She herself was a refugee, fleeing to England from war-torn Sri Lanka at age nine.

“I was a refugee because of war, and now I have a voice in a time when war is the most invested thing on the planet,” she told the Guardian in 2005.

“Borders” shows the arduous journey refugees take when fleeing their homes for safety. The artist directed the music video herself, which is part of the not-yet-released album, “Metadata.”

The video is a graphic reminder of the everyday dangers refugees face while fleeing home.

Story and editing by Adam Banicki

