Malaysia Pilot's Last Known Words: 'Alright, Good Night'

REUTERS International school students in China light candles to pray for passengers aboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370.

Five days after a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 disappeared with over 200 people on board, a massive search has turned up no trace of the aircraft.

The last recorded words from the plane’s pilot offer no clues. Malaysian authorities told Chinese media his last exchange was with air traffic control, according to ABC.

“We have to hand you over to Ho Chi Minh City,” the pilot was told.

“Alright, good night,” he replied.

As a plane travels, it communicates with different air traffic control stations, depending on where it is. The Malaysia 777 never made contact with air traffic control in Vietnam.

The Malaysian military has said the aircraft may have turned around over the Gulf of Thailand and flew at least 350 miles with its tracking systems off — possibly going down over the Strait of Malaca, way west of Beijing, its destination.

The search, which now involves 42 ships and 39 aircraft, according to ABC, is focusing on the Strait as well as the South China Sea.

