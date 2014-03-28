MH370 Search Zone Moved 1100km: Jet Was Flying Faster Than First Believed

Sergeant Steve Barnes from the RAF, aboard an RAAF AP-3C Orion looking for Flight MH370.

Photo: Sergeant Hamish Paterson

The MH370 search zone has been shifted after Australia’s Maritime Safety Authority today received new information indicating the missing Malaysian Airlines jet was travelling faster than first thought.

Flying at greater speed increases fuel usage and reduces the possible distance the aircraft could’ve covered as it was heading south over the Indian Ocean.

ASMA has moved the MH370 search area 1,100 kilometres north-east after receiving the “credible lead”.

The new search area is approximately 319,000 square kilometres and around 1,850 kilometres west of Perth.

The data is based on continuing analysis of radar data between the South China Sea and the Strait of Malacca before contact was lost.

Australia’s investigation agency, The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) said the estimated flight path could also change as the international investigative team supporting the search continues their analysis.

The Australian Geospatial-Intelligence Organisation is now re-tasking satellites to image the new area.

Weather conditions have improved in the area and ten aircraft are involved in today’s search.

An extra RAAF P3 Orion in on standby to investigate any reported sightings.

Six ships are now relocating to the new search area including HMAS Success and five Chinese ships.

