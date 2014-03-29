MH370: More Debris Found In New Search Area

More debris has been found in the new search area for missing flight MH370.

Yesterday the search area moved about 1,100 kilometres north east in the Indian Ocean, acting on new information the flight may have been flying fastest than initially thought.

Five aircrafts are reported to have spotted “multiple objects of various colours”.

Photographs of the new objects are now being analysed and a Chinese ship has been sent to the location.

The new search zone is 1,680 kilometres west of Perth, where the water depth is between 2000 and 4000 metres.

