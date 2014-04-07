MH370 Could Be Found Within The Next Day, But The Mysteries Keep Piling Up

A smoke flare is deployed to mark an unidentified object spotted from a RNZAF P3 Orion during search operations. Picture: Getty Images

The fate of missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 could be known within the next 24 hours.

Ships are heading to a zone in the Indian Ocean where two underwater signals have been picked up within two kilometres of each other.

Australian ship Ocean Shield is expected to arrive at the search area tomorrow, according to news.com.au.

A British ship – the HMS Echo – Chinese patrol vessel Haixun 01 are already in the signal zone. Haixun 01 picked up the signals from 4500m underwater.

According to Australia’s Air Chief Marshal Angus Houston, the signals were detected on a frequency used for the plane’s flight data and cockpit voice recorders.

A third “ping” has also been recorded 300 nautical miles away.

Even if the plane is found, the circumstances which led to its demise are still far from clear. CNN is reporting that the pilot of MH370 may have flown around Indonesian airspace on the night it disappeared.

A senior Malaysian government source said the plane made the detour after leaving the range of Malaysian military radar.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.