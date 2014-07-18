Malaysia Airlines Confirms The Nationalities Of 298 Passengers Aboard MH17

Malaysia Airlines has confirmed the nationalities and number of passengers onboard flight MH17, which was shot down over the Ukraine on Thursday. The majority of the 298 passengers were from the Netherlands with passengers from nine different countries. 41 passengers have yet to be identified.

There is still no word if there were any Americans on board.

Sumisha Naidu from Channel News Asia is reporting that Malaysian Airlines will release the passenger manifest once all next of kin have been notified.

MAS says it will release #MH17 passenger manifest after all of the next-of-kin have been informed

— Sumisha Naidu (@sumishanaidu) July 18, 2014

Here is the release showing the current breakdown of the nationalities of those identified:

