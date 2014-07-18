Here's The Map Showing The Flight Path Of The Malaysian Plane That Has Crashed In Ukraine

Pamela Engel

A flight-tracking website shows the path of the Malaysia Airlines plane that reportedly went down near the Russian border.

The Boeing 777 plane — Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 — was flying over Ukrainian airspace when it crashed. The plane was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur.

Here’s the live-tracking map that shows the path of the plane:

Malaysia Flight 17 mapFlightAware

And here’s the path of the inbound flight, which also flew directly over Ukraine:

Malaysia Airlines 17 flight pathFlightAware

There were reportedly 295 people on board the plane that went down.

On July 8, the State Aviation Administration of Ukraine closed the airspace to civilian aircraft after a military transport plane was shot down.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.