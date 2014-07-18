Here's The Map Showing The Flight Path Of The Malaysian Plane That Has Crashed In Ukraine

A flight-tracking website shows the path of the Malaysia Airlines plane that reportedly went down near the Russian border.

The Boeing 777 plane — Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 — was flying over Ukrainian airspace when it crashed. The plane was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur.

Here’s the live-tracking map that shows the path of the plane:

And here’s the path of the inbound flight, which also flew directly over Ukraine:

There were reportedly 295 people on board the plane that went down.

On July 8, the State Aviation Administration of Ukraine closed the airspace to civilian aircraft after a military transport plane was shot down.

