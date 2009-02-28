French President Nicolas Sarkozy: Copyright Scofflaw

Indie rock band MGMT is suing French president Nicolas Sarkozy for using their song “Kids” in online videos without obtaining the band’s permission.

Sarkozy has admitted he screwed up, so he’s offering to settle: by giving the band one euro.

As expected, the band is not interested in his offer, which is worth roughly $1.27. “This offer is disrespectful of the rights of artists and authors. It is insulting. We are dealing with acts of counterfeiting, an infringement of intellectual property,” the band’s lawyer Isabelle Wekstein told NME.

Reportedly, a fee of 53 Euros had been paid to initially get the rights to use the song, but Wekstein said that doesn’t cover repeated plays of the online videos in which the track was used.

