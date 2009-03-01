MGM Still Milking "Legally Blonde" Franchise

Before MGM was purchased by a Sony-led private-equity consortium and began focusing on its catalogue as opposed to producing new films, the studio had a major hit with Legally Blonde, which made $141 million worldwide from an $18 million budget. Even the critically-panned Legally Blonde 2 made $125 million worldwide and only had a production budget of $45 million. So, it’s no wonder that MGM’s still trying to cash in on the franchise.

On April 28, MGM Home Entertainment will release Legally Blondes, a straight-to-DVD threequel, about Izzy and Annie Woods, cousins of Elle Woods, who move from England to California and then get framed for a crime. Fortunately, the plucky sisters have the same legal know-how as their cousin.

But before you write this off as a shameless attempt to cash in on a well-known character, take note of the fact that Reese Witherspoon is listed as one of the producers. She must’ve thought there was a potential hit there.

But we do still wonder how much money MGM will actually see from the DVD because, as we understand it, Fox handles the studio’s DVD releases.

