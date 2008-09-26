MGM Showing First Signs Of Weinstein Breakup

For the past three years, The Weinstein Company has used MGM as the distributor for many of its films. The agreement, which has been described as “acrimonious” in the past and often involved Harvey Weinstein’s studio calling the shots, expires in January, and MGM has already begun taking its name and logo off of the remaining films covered by the deal.



On Monday, MGM said that they were no longer distributing the following films on TWC’s 2008 slate: Zack and Miri Make A Porno, Oscar contender The Road, Killshot, Fanboys, Crossing Over and Shanghai. As a result, MGM’s logo has disappeared from advertising materials for Zack and Miri and the front of the film itself. MGM will still distribute TWC’s Soul Men, slated for release in November.

It’s been expected that MGM would not renew its deal with TWC. The lion is currently trying to re-establish itself as king of the Hollywood jungle by producing and distributing its own films. In addition, that premium cable channel it’s working on with Lionsgate and Paramount as well as the three studios’ separation from Showtime may also have influenced MGM’s decision not to re-up with the Weinsteins, who signed their own deal with Showtime in July.

