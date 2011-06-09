MGM Set To Adapt Punk Farm

MGM to jam with Punk Farm MGM is adapting the children’s book Punk Farm, and has set David Silverman (The Simpsons Movie) to direct the animated feature. David Stern will rewrite the script by Jim Hecht based on the Jarrett Krosoczka book.



The story revolves around five barnyard animals who form an underground rock band.

Punk Farm will be one of the first major projects for MGM since emerging from prepackaged bankruptcy in December.

No production date has been set.

