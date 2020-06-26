MGM and Caesars casinos change their policies to require all visitors wear masks

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 04: Guests play craps on a table with plexiglass safety shields at Bellagio Resort & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip after the property opened for the first time since being closed on March 17 because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on June 4, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. MGM Resorts International is requiring guests to wear masks at all of their craps tables since players have to reach across the gaming area to play. Hotel-casinos throughout the state are opening today as part of a phased reopening of the economy with social distancing guidelines and other restrictions in place. MGM Resorts International reopened Bellagio, New York-New York Hotel & Casino, MGM Grand Hotel & Casino and The Signature today.

MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment changed their policies to require guests inside the properties to wear masks at all times except when eating and drinking.

Previously, the requirement was only for staff members at the resorts and some gaming tables.

The safety policies are changing as new COVID-19 cases increase in some US states reopening.

Hotel and casino titans MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment are kicking their health protocols up a notch and requiring guests to wear masks at all times while inside any of the properties.

The only exception to the new policy is when guests are eating and drinking.

When casinos first reopened, MGM Resorts and Caesars only required staff to wear masks and Caesars required guests at game tables to wear masks.

But as COVID-19 cases begin to spike in some states, MGM Resorts and Caesars are intensifying health precautions.

“We promised that Caesars would continue to evaluate the latest recommendations, directives and medical science regarding the COVID-19 public health emergency and modify our enhanced health and safety protocols accordingly,” Tony Rodio, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, said in a statement. “As a result, we are immediately requiring everyone in our properties to wear masks, because the scientific evidence strongly suggests that wearing masks and practicing social distancing may be the most important deterrents to spreading COVID-19 from person to person.”

MGM Resorts will provide masks to any guest who does not have one, but both MGM Resorts and Caesars’ guests who refuse to wear a mask will be asked to leave the property.

“It is clear that the coronavirus still presents a significant public health threat, and masks have proven to be one of the best ways to curtail the spread. We want guests and employees to feel comfortable that we are putting their health and safety first,”MGM said in a statement.

When casinos reopened in Las Vegas June 4 some of the game floors, like the one at The D, were packed with people, many of whom were not wearing masks. The reopenings drew media attention and safety concerns.

Caesars’ mask requirement started Wednesday and MGM Resorts mask requirement begins Friday.

