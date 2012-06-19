MGM Mirage (MGM): Stock Oversold And Might Get More So

Casino stocks have been getting rocked and some believe the worst is yet to come. Blame the economy, $145 oil, and airlines. MGM Mirage (MGM) is certainly no exception: it’s down 70% from its 52-week high. Gabelli now cuts estimates on MGM and pees on the stock:



expected demand weakness in Las Vegas

lower room rates

negative operating leverage

However, Gabelli is willing to wait out the economic downturn and gives the old “oversold” story. The firm is likes the fact that MGM is still a “world-class” gaming owner/operator and maintains a BUY. That’s nice. And in the long-run, we’re all dead.

See Also:

Las Vegas Sands (LVS), WYNN Casinos (WYNN), et al: Worst Yet To Come (LVS, WYNN, MGM)

Gambling Fears Overblown: Las Vegas Sands (LVS), MGM (MGM), and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Could Double

Las Vegas Sands (LVS): Not The Casino You Want (LVS, ASCA)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.