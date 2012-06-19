MGM Mirage (MGM): Stock Oversold And Might Get More So

Casino stocks have been getting rocked and some believe the worst is yet to come. Blame the economy, $145 oil, and airlines. MGM Mirage (MGM) is certainly no exception: it’s down 70% from its 52-week high. Gabelli now cuts estimates on MGM and pees on the stock:
- expected demand weakness in Las Vegas
- lower room rates
- negative operating leverage
However, Gabelli is willing to wait out the economic downturn and gives the old “oversold” story. The firm is likes the fact that MGM is still a “world-class” gaming owner/operator and maintains a BUY. That’s nice. And in the long-run, we’re all dead.
