MGM Mirage (MGM) Cut to Sell (Finally)

Merrill locks the barn door after the horse is gone and cuts MGM Mirage (MGM) to UNDERPERFORM with a target of $24. Merrill cites 3 main factors for the late change of heart:



increased uncertainty in the company’s ability to secure low cost financing for its CityCenter project (a 16,797,000 square feet mixed-use complex on 76 acres currently under construction by MGM on the Vegas strip)

decreased visibility into 2H08 and 2009 demand trends (which are not looking on the up and up)

reduced possibility that billionaire Kirk Kerkorian or Dubai World will buy the company

Merrill downgrades MGM Mirage (MGM) from Neutral to UNDERPERFORM, target cut from $52 to $24.

