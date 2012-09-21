The MGM Grand In Las Vegas Has Unveiled A Line Of 'Healthy' Hotel Rooms

Staying in a hotel room at The MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas just might make you healthier.



The 5,044-room hotel just underwent a major renovation that includes 41 “Stay Well” rooms with features intended to aid sleeping, reduce allergies, and promote healthy eating, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The new features include:

Lights that are skewed toward the red spectrum, which helps calm the brain down before sleep.

Antimicrobial coating on door knobs and furniture.

Air filter systems.

Healthy room service and a mini bar that serves items such as organic, steel-cut oatmeal and a tofu vegetarian sandwich.

A shower filter that claims to infuse water with Vitamin C

New York based designers Delos LLC partnered with eight doctors and researchers from Columbia University Medical centre and The Cleveland Clinic to design the rooms, which on average will cost about $30 more a night than a regular room, according to the WSJ.

The hotel sent some photos of the new rooms:

The Stay Well Grand Suite at the MGM.

Photo: Courtesy of MGM Resorts

The shower head is infused with Vitamin C.

Photo: Courtesy of MGM Resorts

The light therapy makes it easier to get back to sleep.

Photo: Courtesy of MGM Resorts

