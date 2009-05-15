MGM Set To Fight For Fifth Terminator Film

As MGM revives the production company side of the studio, after serving as a distributor for many years, the lion’s looking to add the fifth Terminator film to its slate.



The fourth film, Terminator Salvation, is set to be released next Thursday by Warner Bros. in the U.S. and Sony Pictures abroad, but no distributor is locked in for future titles, and MGM has the right to release the fifth film.

Once Halcyon, the production company behind the films, delivers a script for the fifth movie, MGM has 30 days to either decide to finance and distribute the film itself or pass. MGM got this right as part of the fallout from the bankruptcy of Orion Pictures, which released the first Terminator, and a lawsuit between MGM and Halcyon.

Even though a fifth film isn’t guaranteed and seems to depend on how well Terminator Salvation does, Variety‘s reporting suggests that a fifth movie is already being planned, noting that both director McG and star Christian Bale are set to return.

If MGM picks up the title, it would be a big-budget addition to a slate that already includes two installments of The Hobbit, a remake of Robocop, the next James Bond film and David Cronenberg’s potential Denzel Washington, Tom Cruise film The Matarese Circle. But just acquiring the rights to the Terminator could cost $125 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.