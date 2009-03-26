MGM Casts Three Stooges Film

MGM is finalising the cast for its Three Stooges film, originally scheduled to hit theatres late this year but now slated for a 2010 release.



Sean Penn will play Larry and Benicio Del Toro and Jim Carrey are in talks to play Moe and Curly, Variety reports. Since Carrey is reportedly already planning to gain 40 pounds to more closely resemble Jerome “Curly” Howard, we think discussions must be pretty far along.

While MGM is lining up an all-star, albeit somewhat surprising cast (Sean Penn as one of the Three Stooges?), it seems that the film won’t hit theatres late this year as the Lion originally intended. Instead, the movie is now slated to be released in early 2010,with production beginning in early fall of this year. The move reduces MGM’s remaining releases for 2009 to one: Fame, still set to bow on September 25.

