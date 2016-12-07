MGC Pharmaceuticals has enlisted a Revlon executive to sell its cannabis cosmetics

Lars Hagberg/AFP/Getty Images

Medicinal cannabis company MGC Pharmaceuticals has hired a former Revlon executive to help accelerate the global roll out of its MGC Derma cosmetics business.

A short time, ago, the company’s shares were up 2.2% to $0.045.

International cosmetics consulting, sales and marketing firm, InHemp, has also been appointed to help sales growth through established retail outlets.

InHemp is led by Malcolm Kemp who successfully catapulted European cosmetics company, Deborah Italia Group, into 70 countries.

He also held senior management and directorship roles at global cosmetics giant Revlon International and was key strategic adviser to Urban Decay.

MGC Derma skin care products. Image: Supplied

The MGC Derma range consists of 15 cannabidiol-based products, with further products being finalised and expected to be launched shortly.

The company aims to have a full range of up to 50 skin care products available for sale in the first half of 2017.

The skin care products are currently available for sale direct to consumers at the MGC Derma online store. The only direct sales are in California and the Czech Republic.

MGC Pharma did a backdoor listing on the ASX in February with a reverse takeover of Erin Resources.

Two other ASX-listed companies, Zelda Therapeutics and MMJ PhytoTech, are working on building Medicinal cannabis businesses.

