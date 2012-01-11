MG SIEGLER: I Hate Android Because It 'Perpetuates Our Imprisonment'

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The biggest problem with Android isn’t that it’s a copy of iOS, it’s that it forced Google to compromise many of its beliefs, says venture capitalist and TechCrunch blogger MG Siegler.Siegler is well known as a fan of Apple and its products, so he laid out why he hates Android in a post on his site.



The crux of his hatred:

Apple, for all the shit they get for being “closed” and “evil”, has actually done far more to wrestle control back from the carriers and put it into the hands of consumers. Google set off to help in this goal, then stabbed us all in the back and went the complete other way, to the side of the carriers. And because they smiled the entire time they were doing it and fed us this “open” bullshit, we thanked them for it. We’re still thanking them for it!

When you think about it in the context of this election season we’re entering, it’s a brilliant political manoeuvre that Google has pulled off with Android. They’ve taken something they’ve done that’s actually bad for us and spun it in such a way that most people actually buy into it being good for us.

And for the carriers, Android is the best thing ever because it’s the new “opiate for the masses“. Everything shitty they’re doing is great because they’re doing it with Android — at least it’s not iOS. What a load of horseshit.

I realise that the Android team at Google has a lot of good people doing great work. I know some of them. I respect them. But I cannot respect their decision to continue to work on this platform that perpetuates our imprisonment. I have to believe most simply chose not to think about these things. But they should. They really should.

Read the whole thing at parislemon →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.