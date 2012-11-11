MF Global's Bankruptcy Auction Features Light Up Bouncy Balls And Rainbow Pens

Defunct broker-dealer MF Global is selling off artwork and what remains of its branded memorabilia (i.e. bouncy calls and hacky sacks) as part of an online bankruptcy auction (via WSJ’s Jacob Bunge).  One year ago, MF Global filed for bankruptcy and laid off 1,066 employees after ex-CEO Jon Corzine flew the company into a mountain by betting on European sovereign debt. 

The items on the auction block include artwork (LeRoy Nieman, Thomas Seawell, Marget Babbitt, Gale Packer, Evily V. Johnson and more), MF Global logo promotional items, and random things from the firm’s Chicago offices, according to a press release

The auction ends on November 14th. 

We’ve included a few the items up for sale in the slides that follow. 

LeRoy Nieman Original Silk Tapestry (1988) in silver frame

The Test of Time/CME lithograph by Thomas Seawell

The 9th Street Lithograph by Thomas Seawell

The Test of Time/NYSE lithograph by Thomas Seawell

Original Clacker Board from Chicago Board of Trade

Blue MF Global Vintage soft t-shirt

Man Financial Superman t-shirt. MF Global was formerly known as Man Financial.

Here's what the shirt says on the back

1 box of of miscellaneous trading jackets (MF Global, Man Financial, CBOT)

MF Global Stadium Blanket that zips up

MF Global hacky sacks

MF Global light-up bouncy balls

MF Global pens (colourful!)

MF Global matches

Tan MF Global baseball hat

And some more miscellaneous MF Global branded stuff...

In case you need a refresher...

