MF Global's Bankruptcy Auction Features Light Up Bouncy Balls And Rainbow Pens

Photo: via proxibid.com

Defunct broker-dealer MF Global is selling off artwork and what remains of its branded memorabilia (i.e. bouncy calls and hacky sacks) as part of an online bankruptcy auction (via WSJ’s Jacob Bunge). One year ago, MF Global filed for bankruptcy and laid off 1,066 employees after ex-CEO Jon Corzine flew the company into a mountain by betting on European sovereign debt.



The items on the auction block include artwork (LeRoy Nieman, Thomas Seawell, Marget Babbitt, Gale Packer, Evily V. Johnson and more), MF Global logo promotional items, and random things from the firm’s Chicago offices, according to a press release.

The auction ends on November 14th.

We’ve included a few the items up for sale in the slides that follow.

