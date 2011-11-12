Here's What Happened Outside Of MF Global When All The Employees Got Fired

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider

Beleaguered broker-dealer MF Global, which recently filed for bankruptcy, laid off 1,066 employees today. Outside of MF Global’s offices on Fifth Avenue earlier this afternoon there were reporters, photographers and videographers staked out at either entrance.



They were bombarding any and everyone who walked out the doors following them down the sidewalk asking if they were laid-off at MF Global.

“I’ve got nothing but crap,” one of the photographers grumbled.

Layoffs are an extremely sensitive subject and people might not be eager to open up after receiving the bad news.

Outside a cafe near the offices, two women were embracing telling each other they would keep in touch.

One of them confirmed that she was just laid-off at MF Global. She agreed to speak on the condition of anonymity and that we not disclose where she worked at the company.

“I think it was poorly handled,” she said of today’s layoffs. “The CEO gets to resign and we are ‘fired.'”

Of course, she said they weren’t really technically “fired,” but laid-off instead.

She said although the employees were aware layoffs were inevitably looming, she wasn’t expecting it to be today.

What’s more is she found out about today’s bloodbath through MarketWatch.

“That’s what really stings.”

She said people forget the human aspect of the layoffs. She has a family.

When asked what her plans were for the rest of the day, she replied, “I’m going home.”

