MF Global has put out one of the more interesting 2010 predictions reports we’ve seen. Among its calls: A jobless recovery, an easing of investor demand for commodities, sovereign debt worries, and the peak of US liberalism coinciding with the official passage of healthcare reform. Thanks to ZeroHedge for posting the document.



MF Global 2010



