A Vegas Wise Guy Will Win $1.5 Million If The Cardinals Win The World Series

Photo: Flickr/shgmom56

Professional sports bettor Adam Meyer will win $1.5 million on a $100,000 bet if the Cardinals win the World Series, Darren Rovell reports.Meyer, who operates AdamWins.com, placed the bet at the M Restort in Vegas — where there is no limit on how much a bettor can wager.



He got St. Louis at 15-1 odds on Sept. 29.

He told Rovell that he has placed a $250,000 hedge on the Rangers, and could bump that to $500,000.

The Series starts Wednesday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.