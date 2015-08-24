Mexico's president assures the world he knows how to put on socks

Despite Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto’s crumbling reputation and a rapidly deteriorating social and political environment in his nation, the 49-year-old leader took time on Twitter to resolve some confusion about his socks.

On August 15, Peña Nieto participated in a 10-kilometer race in Mexico City — and people couldn’t help but notice that the grey patches usually placed on the heel of his socks were visible near the top of his sneakers.

After Mexico’s Presidential Press Office shared more than 2o photos of Peña Nieto, who finished the race in 50 minutes and 48 seconds,

internet users began sharing the image of his socks, presumably backwards, with the hashtag “CalcetaGate” or “SockGate.”

Three days later, Peña Nieto addressed the scandal by tweeting out a picture of Under Armour socks which feature a grey area on the top portion on each pair.

Supplementing the picture he simply wrote “Clarifying #CalcetaGate.”

His attempt to disprove that he dressed like a kindergartner triggered more backlash.

Users were outraged with his speedy response in regards to #CalcetaGate amid longstanding problems like Mexico’s notorious drug cartels, blatant government corruption claims, the sharp decline in the nation’s peso, and the recent escape of the world’s most wanted drug lord, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

Here’s Peña Nieto’s tweet:

And here are some responses:

Having solved most of Mexico’s most urgent problems, Enrique Peña Nieto @epn sets out to clarify the #calcetagate pic.twitter.com/2hl3B1VKVN

— Laura Martínez ® (@miblogestublog) August 19, 2015

This tweet translates to: Well, yes El Chapo got away, but I swear that I put my socks on right.

‘Bueno, se me fue el Chapo, sí, pero las calcetas les juro que sí me las puse bien’. #calcetagate #EnderezandoElCamino

— Jorge A (@jambc) August 19, 2015