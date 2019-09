Mexico played Panama on Friday in a World Cup qualifier match.

The game was tied 1-1 until Mexico’s Raul Jimenez executed a breathtaking bicycle kick to score the game-winning goal.

“Sometimes you see things that are too special to try to explain,” said the commentator.

Watch it over and over again. Via ESPN:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

