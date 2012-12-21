Take An Armchair Tour Of Mexico's Famous Mayan Ruins

Photo: Screenshot via Google Streetview

The Mayan calendar ends on Friday, and some people believe that means the world will come to an end.The descendants of the ancient Maya people, however, don’t actually believe in the pending apocalypse.



Regardless, the ancient Maya world is in the spotlight. The Maya built great cities around Central America, and today you can see traces of the pre-Columbian civilisation in their ruins in Guatemala, Belize and Mexico.

Google Street View captured the great Mayan ruins in Mexico, allowing the world to explore the grand pyramids, ball courts, and temples without leaving their chairs. Some of the featured destinations include the storied ruins of Teotihuacan, Palenque and Chichén Itzá.

This series is part of the Google Wonders Project, an initiative by Google that documents important archaeological sites and monuments around the world.

