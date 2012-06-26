WHOOPS: This Guy Is NOT The Son Of A Brutal Drug Lord, Instead Just A Random Used Car Dealer

Felix Beltran Leon paraded in front of the press.

Photo: Youtube Screenshot

Last week reports out of Mexico said that the son of Joaquin “Shorty” Guzman(El Chapo), Mexico’s most wanted man and the leader of the Sinaloa cartel, Mexico’s largest drug cartel, had been arrested. The man authorities believed to be Jesus Alfredo Guzman was arrested in western Mexico, shipped to Mexico City, and paraded around for the media. Mexican officials and the DEA hailed the capture as a major win in the 6 year long Mexican drug war.



It turns out, they had the wrong man the whole time.

Instead of catching Guzman, believed to be in charge of the notorious Sinaloa cartel’s assets, Reuters reports that the man was soon identified as Felix Beltran Leon, a 23 year old used car salesman.

Leon was arrested in his home, where he was supposedly found in possession of a sizeable weapon arsenal including pistols, rifles, and grenades. They also found about $160,000 in cash.

But now, his lawyer contends that his client is completely innocent and that the guns were probably placed there by Mexican police, according to the AP.

Mexican authorities are now blaming DEA intelligence, who are in turn washing their hands of the whole thing and putting it down to Mexican incompetence.

