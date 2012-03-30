MEXICO: When, Where And How To Book This Summer's Hottest Destination

Photo: Flickr via mike_miley

Now that consumers are starting to get their financial groove back, international travel isn’t as far-fetched for some as it may have been a couple years ago.We asked travel expert Mark Murphy to share his pick for the top bargain destination for summer travellers: Mexico.



When to book

In short, the answer is now. With the busy spring break and Easter season close to wrapping up, airlines and resorts will start rolling out incredible deals for travel in late April and May.

“Lock (your airfare) in as quickly as possible,” Murphy said. “With the way gas prices are right now, I don’t expect (fares) to drop. I expect them to go up in the months ahead.”

If you’re planning a massive vacation for a big group, seeking out a travel agent is your best bet. They’re responsible for more than 80 per cent of all U.S. travel to Mexico and can wrangle deals you might not find online.

And don’t forget about Tingo: Book your hotel whenever you want and if the rate drops, Tingo will refund the difference to your account.

Where to go

West Coast travellers fill find airfare to Los Cabos at a steal, given the easy access to major cities like Phoenix, Seattle and San Francisco.

Those on the East Coast will find better rates in areas like Cancun (if you can stomach the spring break stragglers) and the Riviera Maya region, which has hundreds of hotels at price points to suit just about any budget.

“If you choose Cancun, stay in the heart of the hotel zone…it’s a fantastic little town,” he said. “You can go stay at a little local place and wander out, so it’s really easy to eat cheaply and eat well and have a great time on the beach.”

If you’re more interested in exploring the culture and architecture of Mexico, try colonial towns like Mérida, which have easy access to historical sites and plenty of small haciendas at good rates.

Tip: Don’t just stick to one airport when you’re booking. Travel agents are pros at piling together the best fares from airports in your general area.

Pros for the all-inclusive

Families stand to save the most by going the all-inclusive route.

“Kids can wander around and be safe in an enclosed environment,” Murphy said.”(Parents) won’t be concerned with random people wandering through and they have a variety of choices. They might have 10-15 restaurant options.”

Tip: If you’re staying at an all-inclusive, book your restaurant reservations the moment you arrive as they fill up rapidly during peak season.

Quell your fears

Yes, there are plenty of reasons not to take a jaunt to Mexico City, but travellers should note that most of the hottest tourist areas in the country are hundreds of miles from the real danger spots.

Besides, have you seen Philadelphia’s murder statistics lately?

“It’d be the equivalent of someone not going to Miami because someone was murdered in Toronto,” Murphy said. “I would just stick to the resort areas and not go anywhere near the border.”

