Eight Mexican Soccer Players Just Got Thrown Off The National Team For Having An Orgy With Prostitutes

Mexican is out eight players for the Copa America after they got caught with prostitutes this weekend.There’s no official word from the Mexican federation on the reason for the dismissals, but both SI’s Grant Wahl and Fox Sports’ Ives Galarcep cited hookers when they tweeted the news this morning.



Here’s the AP story:

Eight players from Mexico’s team for the Copa America have been suspended for six months for violating team training rules.

The Mexican federation said Tuesday it would not disclose details. News reports in Mexico said the incidents took place in Ecuador during training and involved players having female guests in their rooms.

The players named are: Israel Jimenez, Nestor Vidrio, Jonathan Dos Santos, Marco Fabian, Jorge Hernandez, Javier Cortes, David Cabrera, and Nestor Calderon.

Details of the incident remain murky, to say the least.

But the rumour, from website Terra US and the soccer gossip blog Kickette, are that the hookers either robbed or helped rob the players’ hotel rooms Saturday night.

All of the players on the squad are under 22-years-old. So chalk this one up to youthful exuberance.

