Here's A Translation Of The Mexican Soccer Announcer Going On An Epic Anti-Mexico Rant After The US Scores A Goal

The United States scored two goals in stoppage time to save Mexico from World Cup elimination in stunning fashion on Tuesday night.

After the game, a great video of TV Azteca announcer Christian Martinoli going bonkers after the U.S. goal surfaced online. He briefly speaks in English, yelling, “We love you forever and ever! God bless America!”

But the rest of the rant, in Spanish, is equally as amazing. People were translating brief bits here and there on Twitter last night, but now we have a full translation thanks to Deadspin commenter wdcrob.

Martinoli basically calls the Mexican team worthless and says America did everything for them.

Wow:

“It is because of the USA that we are being placed in the playoff …BECAUSE OF THEM , NOT DUE TO YOU..NOT ANY OF YOU in the green shirts ….IT WAS THEM!!.NOT YOU!..THEY DID IT!!!!!NOT YOU! remember this forever….. KEEP THIS CLEARLY IN MIND FOR THE REST OF YOUR LIVES! You do NOTHING for the shirt, you do NOT put the effort, you have NOT placed us in the playoffs , you HAVE NOT placed us in the WORLD CUP ..YOU WOULD NOT HAVE KEPT US ALIVE….IT WAS ESTADOS UNIDOS, NOT YOU! NOT YOU AND YOUR ARROGANCE/CONCEIT…..NOT YOU AND YOUR INFAMY….NOT YOU AND YOUR MORONS/PUNKS….

….

“IT IS A FAILURE…..and UNDESERVED -to go through to the playoff- WE HAD NO ARGUMENTS to earn the playoffs, THE USA, WITH SUBS , WITH MANY SUBS as the visiting team shows us once again what the USA is all about ….how to play the game with dignity, how to approach the sport..MExico is a horror, just terrible….A FAILURE….

……

THE USA HAS SURPASSED US ..They are better than Mexico in SOCCER ….THEY EVEN HAVE THE LUXURY OF PLAYING THEIR SUBS and KEEPING US LIVE…. I hope our coach wears the pants and resigns..He has failed as coach….”

Mexico isn’t safe yet. They still have to beat New Zealand in Wellington in a playoff in order to qualify for the World Cup.

But, for now, they’re alive.

Here’s the full video:

