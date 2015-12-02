Mexico sank its own Navy boat to create a tourist attraction

Baja California sank one of Mexico’s Navy boats off of Rosarito Beach in order to turn it into an underwater park for divers.

In addition to becoming an artificial reef, the boat will be joined by three more sunken boats, as well as statues, sculptures, and pyramids. Essentially, it will be a Mexican version of Atlantis.

A similar artificial reef turned tourist attractions can be found off of Catalina Island in California.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

