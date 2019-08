Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto released a statement rejecting Trump’s plan to build the wall, reiterating that “Mexico will not pay for any wall.” President Trump said that Mexico will reimburse the United States for the cost of the wall, and both presidents have considered cancelling a planned meeting.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.