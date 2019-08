Now that Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán is behind bars, there is a new cartel leader that has assumed the role of the most powerful drug lord in Mexico. Ioan Grillo, author of Gangster Warlords, gives a look at “El Mencho.”

Produced by Eames Yates



Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.