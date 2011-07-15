VIDEO: Mexico Discovers Biggest Ever Pot Plantation Hidden In The Desert

Discovered in the northern state of Baja, The Mexican army says it discovered a huge marijuana field hidden by netting and bordered by a hedge of cacti.



The field was well provisioned with several sinks and toilets in a free standing shed.

Sitting in a rural area outside San Quintin the harvest holds an estimated street value of $160 million and is the largest marijuana field ever discovered in Mexico.

Photo: Google Maps

