Threat Of Downgrades Has Mexico In A Downward Spiral

The Mexican peso is falling due to speculation that the country will receive a credit downgrade from rating services Fitch and Standard & Poors.



Dennis Gartman: Earlier this week, the Congress there approved on a 1% increase in the national sales tax, taking it from 15% to 16%, having earlier rejected President Felipe Calderon’s proposed 2% consumption tax. The ratings agencies… who are almost always wrong on such things… had argued that the larger consumption tax was needed to balance the country’s imbalanced budget.

The ratings agencies… who are almost always wrong on such things… had argued that the larger consumption tax was needed to balance the country’s imbalanced budget. Standard & Poor’s and Fitch Ratings said, following the failure of the consumption tax increase and the subsequent passage of the 1% sales tax, that they may downgrade Mexico’s credit rating…especially in light of the fact that the economy fell 10.3% in the second quarter and is expected to have contracted by 7% for the year as the U.S. recession weighed heavily upon Mexico’s exports.

