Mexico Is Getting Its Own Version Of The High Line

Certainly it’s no surprise that NYC’s High Line—a many-blocks-long elevated paradise regained that runs along old railroad racks down the west side of Manhattan—has completely changed the way cities think about their expansion of green space.Now Fox News Latino brings word that a similar project is about to kick off in Mexico City, where an elevated public walkway will soon run from a metro station to Chapultepec Forest, the city’s main park.



The path has previously been untraversable—”[Residents] confront many obstacles,” says Daniel Escotto Sánchez of the city’s Public Space Authority, “tricycles, with water for picnics, with food, with grandma, with children—with everything.”

Having visited NYC’s High Line, Escotto Sánchez now aims to convey “a message that says the walker has the same dignity as the vehicle.”

The project, which is estimated to cost his office $4.3M—they’re building the elevated path from scratch—will kick off toward the end of the year. While the Chapultepec Project will certainly include places to picnic and hang out, no word yet whether it will also provide delicious Mexican popsicles like the ones currently sold on the actual High Line or the same voyeuristic sightlines.

