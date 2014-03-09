Four Arrested Trying To Smuggle Guns Into Mexico

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Federal authorities say four people have been arrested for allegedly planning to smuggle high-powered weapons into Mexico.

The Brownsville Herald (http://bit.ly/1fUPy0P ) reports that U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents arrested U.S. citizens Cassandra Camacho and Daniel Cantu Jr. as well as Mexican nationals Jesus Ivan Rodriguez and Nestor Leal-Cedillo.

They were arrested after meeting with an undercover ATF agent and exchanging $US17,000 in cash for guns in a sporting goods store in Edinburg on Wednesday.

Court documents say Cantu told agents he knew the weapons, including three AK-47 rifles and one AR-15 rifle, were to be hidden before being transported by tractor-trailer rig to Mexico.

U.S. Magistrate Peter E. Ormsby in McAllen ordered the four individuals held without bond pending a detention hearing next week.

Information from: The Brownsville Herald, http://www.brownsvilleherald.com

