Mexico Gets Its Own Cash For Clunkers Program

The Mexican government is joining the cash for clunkers bandwagon.

Drivers in Mexico will get $1,100 (15,000 pesos) towards a new car worth $11,760 (160,000 pesos). The government has set aside $37 million (500 million pesos) for the program. Cars built in Mexico, or imports from companies with plants in Mexico are eligible for the deal.

