Mexico Scores 2 Goals In 3 Minutes, Coach Goes Absolutely Bonkers

After failing to convert a number of chances, Mexico unloaded on Croatia in the final 20 minutes, scoring three goals in 10 minutes to win 3-1 and advance to the knockout stage of the World Cup.

The undoubted star of the game was Mexico coach Miguel Herrera.

Herrera took over Mexico at the team’s lowest point, guided them to World Cup qualification when it looked like they could miss the tournament altogether, and now has them into the last 16 at the World Cup.

He’s also undeniably the hardest-celebrating coach on the planet.

After Mexico went up 2-0 with two goals in three minutes, he tackled his own player:

He was so happy:

Here he is after the third goal. There is no stopping this man:

