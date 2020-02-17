Photos show how fiery protesters using fake blood took over Mexico City in response to the rise of brutal killings of women

Ginnette Riquelme/AP A masked, female protester stands with a sign before the media at the entrance to the National Palace, the presidential office and residence, after demonstrators covered it in fake blood and the Spanish message: ‘Femicide State,’ in Mexico City, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

The grisly killing and mutilation of Ingrid Escamilla, a 25-year-old Mexican woman, set off a massive protest among activists who are concerned about the rising trend of femicide in the country.

Femicide, or the killing of a woman because of her gender, has been on the rise in the country, with concerns boiling over after Escamilla’s death and widespread photos of her mutilated body.

Protests flooded the streets of Mexico City on Valentine’s Day, with demonstrators launching fake blood and spray paint at the presidential palace in a bid for federal action.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Hundreds of mostly female demonstrators flooded the streets of Mexico City to protest the gruesome killing of a 25-year-old woman that comes as the latest in a concerning rise of female murders, or femicides.

Activists responded to the death of Ingrid Escamilla in Mexico City after multiple newspapers published photos of her mutilated corpse in perhaps the most grisly of a string of murders that triggered criticism over the country’s treatment of gender-related killings.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was holding a Friday press conference when protestors targeted the outside of his official residence with spray paint and fake blood, demanding a response from the country’s leaders.

“It enrages us that the public judges us, saying ‘this isn’t the right way to express your rage,'” demonstrators said in a statement reported by the Associated Press. “We are not mad, we are furious.”

See the fiery protests that come as a response to the disturbing trend.

Many of the signs seen at the protest had Escamilla’s name and likeness as a symbol of the final straw that triggered the demonstrations.

Ginnette Riquelme/AP A woman holds a banner emblazoned with an image of Ingrid Escamilla during a demonstration against gender violence in Mexico City, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

Protestors came armed with fake blood to comment on the grisly murders.

Ginnette Riquelme/AP A woman holds up her fist covered in fake blood during a protest against gender violence outside the National Palace, the presidential office and residence, in Mexico City, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

Masked demonstrators launched fake blood and spray-painted the presidential palace with “Femicide State.”

Ginnette Riquelme/AP A masked, female protester sprays fire at the entrance to the National Palace, the presidential office and residence in Mexico City, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

The National Palace was covered with accusations that the state was overlooking female murders, including “they kill us” written in Spanish on a stone wall.

Marco Ugarte/AP A stands guard outside the National Palace, the presidential office and residence, during a demonstration against gender violence in Mexico City, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

Surrounded by members of the media and humanitarian groups, protestors also clashed with police in the city centre, spraying paint on their shields.

Ginnette Riquelme/AP A protester defaces riot police shields with spray paint during a demonstration against gender violence in Mexico City, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

Members of humanitarian groups were on hand to help demonstrators confront police.

Ginnette Riquelme/AP Members of the Marabunta Brigade try to stop police from attacking demonstrators during a protest against gender violence in Mexico City, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

Femicides have been on the rise in Mexico in recent years, and the cases have grown more grisly and disturbing.

Ginnette Riquelme/AP Masked, female protesters hold drawings resembling Ingrid Escamilla, who was killed by her boyfriend last week, during a protest against gender violence outside the National Palace, the presidential office and residence, in Mexico City, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

Source: The Associated Press

Figures from the government and activists say that 10 women are killed in Mexico each day because of their gender. Last year there were 3,825 in all, which was up 7% from 2018, according to federal figures.

Ginnette Riquelme/AP A demonstrator holds up a stencil of the Spanish message: ‘Mexico Femicide’ in Mexico City, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

Source: The Associated Press

Read more:

A 21-year-old Canadian woman in Wuhan says she won’t evacuate because she can’t abandon her cat. Here’s what her life is like under lockdown.

Facebook cancelled an annual San Francisco conference because of coronavirus concerns

Young adults support Bernie Sanders because they want to benefit from ‘boomer socialism’ that older Americans already enjoy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.