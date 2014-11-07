This Amazing Drone Footage Shows You What It's Like To Be A Bird Flying Over An Airport

Amazing overhead footage of an active major international airport is incredibly difficult to come by.

Probably because flying drone through an active takeoff and landing zone full of massive airliners can be tricky. So it’s definitely a very cool occasion to see drone footage of Mexico City International Airport by Postandfly, as seen on Avgeekery.

The concept of remotely operative flying vehicles is still somewhat controversial is most places. Legal regulations in the in the US still place strict prohibitions on the use of drones in many settings — especially around airports. In fact, a drone nearly collided with a U.S. Airways jet near Tallahassee Regional Airport early this year.

Fortunately, the filmmakers received permission from Mexico City International to collect this spectacular footage. In fact, the drone even got a friendly wave from an air traffic controller in the airport’s tower. Due to FAA regulations, it is highly unlikely we will ever be able to capture such gorgeous footage in the U.S. So, hooray Mexico!

