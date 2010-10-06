BUBBLE ALERT: Mexico Is Selling 100-Year Bonds At A Yield Of Just 6%

In another sign that the bond marketplace is getting a bit bubblicious, Mexico auctioned off a century bond today, according to Reuters.



That’s 100 years, yielding at 6 to 6.125%.

Investors searching for yield in fixed-income markets, starved by the absence of subprime and other more risky new issuance as well as the declining yields in U.S. debt, are now turning to this sort of deal.

Only the first tranche, at $500 million, has been auctioned.

Read the full story at Reuters >

Check out the other 10 emerging stories you need to be following right now >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.