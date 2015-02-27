Mexico captures the nation's most wanted drug lord "La Tuta"

Screen grab Servando ‘La Tuta’ Gomez, leader of the Knights Templar cartel.

Mexico has captured the country’s most wanted outstanding drug Lord, Servando “La Tuta” Gomez, police said on Friday.

Gomez is the leader of the Knights Templar cartel.

Gomez was the prime target of President Enrique Pena Nieto’s drive to regain control of Michoacan, a violent western state wracked by clashes between the Knights Templar and heavily-armed vigilantes trying to oust them.

