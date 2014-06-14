LIVE! Mexico Has 2 Goals Disallowed On Blown Calls In The First 30 Minutes, Takes 1-0 Lead In The 2nd Half

Mexico is playing Cameroon in their first game of the 2014 World Cup.

It’s 1-0 in the 2nd half after an Oribe Peralta goal in the 61st minute. In the first half, two Giovani dos Santos goals were disallowed because of blown offside calls (GIF below).

The game is being played in a driving rainstorm.

Mexico, who isn’t playing without Chicharito in the lineup, is the favourite.

We’ll be here all game with live commentary, score updates, goal videos, GIFs, and more.

Here’s the Peralta goal for Mexico in the 61th minute. 1-0:

In the first half, there was controversy. The first disallowed goal in the 11th minute:

He was on:

Dos Santos (No. 10 at the bottom of the picture) was denied a 2nd goal on a questionable offside call in the 30th minute. Was he on here? It looks like it:

On:

Join us!

