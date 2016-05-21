Mexico agrees to extradite 'El Chapo' Guzmán to the US

The Mexican government announced on Friday that it had approved the extradition of Sinaloa cartel chief Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, which had been requested by the US government last year.

According to the Mexican foreign-relations secretariat’s announcement, Guzmán was notified that Mexico had agreed to the request for him to be processed before the federal district court for western Texas on charges of criminal association, organised crime, weapons possession, homicide, and money laundering.

He will also face charges of conspiracy to import and distribute cocaine in the federal district court for the Southern District of California.

