Poll: Mexico's Cartels Are Winning The Drug War

Six out of 10 Mexicans think the country’s violent criminal gangs are winning President Felipe Calderon’s war against the drug cartels, according to a new poll released Tuesday.The poll reflects a growing frustration with Calderon’s presidency as the country heads toward presidential elections in 2012. The president’s military offensive against the drug cartels, launched in 2006, has corresponded to a rising death toll that now totals more than 35,000.



The survey, conducted by the Mexican polling company Demotecnia and reported by McClatchy, found that 59% of respondents said the country was as bad or worse off than it was when Calderon’s term began. 60-seven per cent said that Calderon had lost control of the situation in Mexico.

“The drug war has not worked out well, according to the poll,” Demotecnia director Maria de las Heras told McClatchy. . “He has put all his political capital into this, and the perception at least, maybe not the reality, is that it is going very badly. The majority of people are not satisfied.

