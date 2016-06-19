Mexican 'The Voice' contender dies after being shot in Chicago

Alejandro “Jano” Fuentes is dead after being shot multiple times on Chicago’s southwest side on Thursday.

NBC News reported that Fuentes, 45, was pronounced dead by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, Fuentes was shot while leaving the performance school he owned, Tras Bambalinas, to go celebrate his birthday. While in a vehicle with another person, a man with a gun approached the vehicle and ordered Fuentes to get out of the car. After Fuentes resisted the man’s order, the man shot the singer in the head three times, police said.

Fuentes was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment. The shooter fled the scene in a car that was parked nearby.

The singer was a top 10 finalist on the Mexican version of “The Voice,” called “La Voz,” in 2011.

His death occurs just a week after former “The Voice” finalist and YouTube star Christina Grimmie was shot and killed while signing autographs in Orlando.

Last weekend also saw the U.S.’s largest mass shooting ever when a gunman killed 49 people in an Orlando gay club.

